Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

CVS Health stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $10,732,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

