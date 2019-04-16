Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,972,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 111,901 shares valued at $6,010,888. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

