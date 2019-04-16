EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $257,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

EPR stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/epr-properties-epr-shares-bought-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.