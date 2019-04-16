EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/eog-resources-inc-eog-stake-lessened-by-tiaa-fsb.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.