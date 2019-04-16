Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,930,000 after purchasing an additional 728,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-shares-bought-by-toth-financial-advisory-corp.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.