Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $61.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $287.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $296.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $310.18 million, with estimates ranging from $302.60 million to $318.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,119,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

