Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.48 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $61.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $287.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $296.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $310.18 million, with estimates ranging from $302.60 million to $318.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,119,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.