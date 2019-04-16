EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/enpro-industries-inc-npo-position-trimmed-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.