EnLink Midstream LLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 54.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,745 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,908,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,071,000 after purchasing an additional 801,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,494,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 655,275 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $269,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.