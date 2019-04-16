EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,678,263 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 10,889,795 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,099,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 906,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 631,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,717,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 232,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/enlink-midstream-llc-enlc-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.