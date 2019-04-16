Enigma Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00009548 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bittrex and AirSwap. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $37.19 million and approximately $907,966.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.02321961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000342 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000677 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, GOPAX, ABCC, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.