EnerSys (ENS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,696,672.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,092,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,507,000 after purchasing an additional 325,276 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $13,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,855,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,814,000 after purchasing an additional 154,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

