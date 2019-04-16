Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Energy Focus worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,402. Energy Focus Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

