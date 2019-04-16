Encompass Health (EHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 35.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

