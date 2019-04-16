Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.