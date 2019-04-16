Elan Moriah Sells 11,559 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 11,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $721,975.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80.

VRNT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 662,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $395,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 54.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

