Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $23.51 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $234,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

