Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $283,008.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $283,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EW traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,101. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,802,000 after buying an additional 1,128,082 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $559,646,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

