Edmp Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $232,262,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cummins by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,460,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Cummins by 1,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 569,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Cummins by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 642,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after buying an additional 481,621 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 894,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,865. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

