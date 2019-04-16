Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $92,397.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00378176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.01063838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00211090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

