Ecopetrol SA (EC) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 201.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 16.70%. Analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.3595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Santander upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/ecopetrol-sa-ec-stake-lowered-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.