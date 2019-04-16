ECC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $606.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, ECC has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a market cap of $3.91 million and $606.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00148664 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009998 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001486 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

