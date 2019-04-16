Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,733 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

