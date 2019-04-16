Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.09 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

