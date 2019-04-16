Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,991. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

