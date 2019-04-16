DXC Technology Co (DXC) Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

