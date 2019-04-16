Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (DIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.00

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 75731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Company Profile (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

