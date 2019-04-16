Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $1.61 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

