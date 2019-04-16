Dover Target of Unusually High Options Trading (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,561 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.03.

In other Dover news, VP Carrie L. Anderson sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $831,044.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $1,082,133.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/dover-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-dov.html.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.