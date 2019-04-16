Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DBL opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

