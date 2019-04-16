Docademic Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Docademic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Docademic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, IDEX and OKEx. Docademic has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Docademic alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.80 or 0.12586851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00044814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Docademic Profile

MTC is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com . Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Sistemkoin, OKEx, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Kucoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, LBank, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Docademic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Docademic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Docademic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.