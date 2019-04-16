DNB Asset Management AS Sells 604 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

