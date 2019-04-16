DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,392 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 4,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $428,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,102 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. FIX cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

