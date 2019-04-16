DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.91 Million Stake in Edison International (EIX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $2,238,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

