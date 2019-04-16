DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,862,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

