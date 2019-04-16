Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report sales of $99.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $67.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $426.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $438.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $477.40 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dmc Global from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $812,427.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,895.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 258,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

