Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Inc Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/discovery-inc-series-c-disck-holdings-boosted-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.