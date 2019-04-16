Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0636 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/direxion-daily-ftse-china-bull-3x-shares-yinn-shares-bought-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

