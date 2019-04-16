Dine Brands Global (DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

DIN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,319. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.51. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $101.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $12,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

