Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.65% of Willis Lease Finance worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

