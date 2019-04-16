Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.35 Million Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,962,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

