Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.01 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 410,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.28% of Intrepid Potash worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 13,900 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 200,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $644,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $508.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

