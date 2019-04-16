Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.12 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $89.64 million and $1.85 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00377614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.01087863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

