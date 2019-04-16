DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Market Cap Achieves $69,737.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market capitalization of $69,737.00 and $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00378521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.01064209 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00210824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund was first traded on June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official website is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

