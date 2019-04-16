Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.06 ($40.77).

DPW opened at €30.50 ($35.46) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

