Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.22 ($29.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.80 ($28.83).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €22.23 ($25.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €27.14 ($31.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

