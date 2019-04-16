Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMI (IMI)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105.36 ($14.44).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,029.20 ($13.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. This represents a yield of 2.76%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total value of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58). Insiders acquired 38 shares of company stock valued at $37,653 over the last three months.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

