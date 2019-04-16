Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.54 ($64.58).

Norma Group stock opened at €46.12 ($53.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 12-month high of €70.15 ($81.57).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

