Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 119,512 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,512 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,265,842 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PNM Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.29. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Williams Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $624,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $223,848.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,622.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

