Deutsche Bank AG Invests $12.58 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $165.03.

