Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 411.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Valvoline worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 593,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at $56,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE VVV opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-position-in-valvoline-inc-vvv.html.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.